B.C. wildfire crews on high alert as 78 active fires burn around the province

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. wildfire officials remain on high alert as 78 active wildfires burn around the province.

There are 43 wildfires that are considered out of control, including the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John.

That fire is considered to be 240,480 hectares in size.

Last Tuesday, the Peace River Regional District issued a new evacuation order for the Donnie Creek and Tommy Lakes wildfires, including the following areas:

north of Grewatsch Creek on PDR 222,

north of kilometre 44 on Tommy Lakes Road,

to the junction of Horse Range Creek and Sikanni Chief River,

northeast along Sikanni Chief River to the Peace River Regional District,

north of kilometre 20 on PDR 204 (Beatton Airport Road), and

extending north to the border with the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

4:33 Update on B.C. wildfires situation

In addition, the regional district issued an evacuation alert for additional areas to the east of the fire, including:

Story continues below advertisement

one kilometre east of Highway 97 between kilometre 225 and kilometre 273,

due east to a point where it insects with West Milligan Creek,

due north to a point of intersection with Cautley Creek,

northwest to the Peace River Regional District,

west following the Peace River Regional District boundary to Kahntah River,

south following Donnie Creek/Tommy Lakes Wildfire Evacuation Order #5 to Buckinghorse River, and

southwest to one kilometre east of Highway 97.

5:19 Rebuilding of Lytton still slow going

As of 9:52 p.m. Sunday, the fire was being held.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m., June 4 and is currently being actioned by two initial attack crews with the support of one helicopter,” according to Fire Information Officer Kimberly Kelly on Sunday.

“Initial attack crews are four people, one crew leader and three crew members.”

5:13 Air quality issues could be prolonged in B.C.

Elsewhere, the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia’s history is also still burning out of control in Shelbourne County, covering nearly 25,000 hectares.

In Quebec, more than 150 fires are being fought, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes.

In Alberta, there are still 64 active wildfires but the province did finally end an almost month-old state of emergency over the weekend.