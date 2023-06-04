‘Under control’: Wildfire in the Halifax area 100% contained, officials say

After one week of battling a historic wildfire that destroyed about 200 buildings and caused thousands to evacuate in the Halifax area, officials say the blaze in Tantallon is now 100 per cent contained.

Nova Scotia announced in a release on Sunday that the wildfire isn’t entirely extinguished but is currently under control and no longer expected to spread.

This is a development from Saturday, when David Steeves, technician of forest resources for Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said the 950-hectare wildfire in Tantallon was only ‘being held,’ which is a category below where it is now at ‘under control.’

In a video released by the provincial government on Saturday, Steeves provided a breakdown for various terms like ‘under control,’ ‘contained’ and ‘being held,’ that are used to classify a fire’s severity.

“With wildland fire, it’s always changing and one small variable in the environment can change the dynamics of everything that you’re dealing with,” he said. “So, if a fire is being held, all things being equal, and nothing changes, then there will be no forward progression.”

Steeves said if a fire is deemed out of control, it means that responding crews have no resources able to slow down the progression of the fire at the time.

The situation in Tantallon right now is different.

As of Friday evening, the wildfire was considered 85 per cent contained, meaning there was still a small chance for it to spread. Now that the efforts of firefighters have finally contained the blaze entirely, they can work to extinguish the existing burn without any concerns about it growing.

“If you’ve got 100 per cent containment then the fire is not out of control,” Steeves said. “If you’ve got 50 per cent containment, then there’s still 50 per cent of the fire that has nothing to stop it from moving, so there’s a possibility of forward progression on the 50 per cent of the fire where there is no containment.

“That’s why the containment process is so important because it gives us the leverage to be able to extinguish that fire.”

He added that situations can change from moment to moment until a wildfire is completely contained.

The province also provided extra clarification in its update on Sunday.

“When a wildfire is described as being contained, it is surrounded by either natural breaks (road, lake, river, etc.) or a dozer line or hose line,” the release said.

On Sunday morning, the Halifax Regional Municipality announced it will address the next phase of lifting evacuation orders in specific communities later today.

Sunday, June 4, 11 a.m. | Monitoring the situation: The status of the evacuation zone continues to be assessed and an update on any changes will be shared immediately after a decision has been made. For the latest updates and the most recent map, visit: https://t.co/a0yN8UMZA4 pic.twitter.com/5CuhnwekSG — hfxgov (@hfxgov) June 4, 2023

“The municipality is preparing for transition to the recovery phase. Planning is underway for the process of allowing residents to return to the evacuation area as soon as it is safe (to) do so,” the municipal government said in a Tweet.

“Residents may not be able to return to the area of significant impact for several days, pending the completion of safety assessments. While the broader evacuation area was less severely impacted by fire, there are many properties that have been impacted by smoke and debris.”

Meanwhile, the Barrington Lake wildfire in Shelburne County — the largest in the province’s history — continues to burn out of control. About 114 firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and 40 volunteer firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze that broke out last weekend.

The wildfire covered 250 square kilometres as of Sunday morning and has destroyed at least 50 homes and cottages, forcing more than half of the county’s residents to evacuate.

View image in full screen An aerial image showing the magnitude of the fire burning in Shelburne County, N.S., is shown in a Wednesday, May 31, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communications Nova Scotia

Canadian soldiers and firefighters from abroad are now on the ground helping the effort to extinguish the blazes that have been burning in several parts of Nova Scotia for the past week.

Shelburne County East Emergency Management noted in an update Sunday morning that firefighters from various states in the northeastern U.S. are on the scene assisting in efforts to contain the blaze.

“Firefighters from Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and New York are now on site to support the more than 190 personnel working tirelessly to fight the wildfires in our area,” the release said.

The Lake Road fire, also in Shelburne County, and the Pubnico Fire in nearby Yarmouth County are no longer considered out of control and are being held.

Nova Scotians are pulling together to help their neighbours during this difficult time. We'll have another update today at 3PM. pic.twitter.com/LkdsawksyJ — Tim Houston (@TimHoustonNS) June 4, 2023

— with files from The Canadian Press