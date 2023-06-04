Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Canadian soldiers, American firefighters now battling blazes in Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2023 8:56 am
A LAV armoured vehicle from Gagetown, New Brunswick leaves the Wildfire Centre in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Saturday June 3, 2023. Heavy rain -- and some military reinforcements -- arrived to assist efforts on Saturday to quell a major Halifax-area wildfire, which officials said was already 85 per cent contained and no longer spreading by morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark. View image in full screen
A LAV armoured vehicle from Gagetown, New Brunswick leaves the Wildfire Centre in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Saturday June 3, 2023. Heavy rain -- and some military reinforcements -- arrived to assist efforts on Saturday to quell a major Halifax-area wildfire, which officials said was already 85 per cent contained and no longer spreading by morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian soldiers and firefighters from abroad are now on the ground helping to extinguish wildfires burning in several parts of Nova Scotia for the past week.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and a number of American firefighters arrived in the province on Saturday and will be deployed to combat the most significant blazes.

Those include the wildfire that forced thousands of people from their homes near Halifax, though that blaze is no longer considered to be burning out of control.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial officials said on Saturday the Westwood Hills fire, in Tantallon, was 85 per cent contained and was unlikely to spread further due to a combination of firefighting efforts and heavy rain that fell throughout the day. Meanwhile, the nearby Hammonds Plains blaze is now under control and considered 100 per cent contained.

In Shelburne County, however, the Barrington Lake wildfire — the largest in the province’s history — continues to burn out of control.

Trending Now

The blaze covered 250 square kilometres as of late Saturday and has destroyed at least 50 homes and cottages.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2023.

Advertisement
More on Canada
WildfireCanadian Armed ForcesHalifax fireCanadian Soldiersnova scotia fireNova Scotia WildfiresTantallon wildfireNS Wildfiretantallon fireShelburne Countyshelburne wildfireShelburne fireAmerican Firefighters
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers