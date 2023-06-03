’85 per cent contained’: Rain offering helping hand for crews fighting wildfires in N.S.

As firefighters begin to receive help from mother nature during the fight against wildfires throughout Nova Scotia, officials announced Saturday morning that the fire in the Tantallon area is no longer deemed out of control. Though, it may still be a while before the blaze is completely extinguished.

David Steeves, technician of forest resources for Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said that the 950-hectare wildfire, now considered ’85 per cent contained’, is not expected to spread at this time. Despite the promising updates, he said the fire is unlikely to be declared ‘out’ for even weeks or months.

“We’re not going to say this fire is out until we are sure,” he said. “We need to check all those rocks, we need to check all those rotten stumps, we need to check all those little places where those little embers can hide to make sure, so folks can feel safe in their homes.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The rain we’re getting now is going to help the suppression issues,” he said, as the intensity of precipitation began picking up during Saturday’s media briefing near the Tantallon wildfire site. “There’s still a significant amount of work that needs to be done,” Steeves said.

David Steeves of the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables explains some wildfire terms. pic.twitter.com/t2g9tTiybR — Nova Scotia Gov. (@nsgov) June 3, 2023

He said despite heavy rain throughout the day, reignition remains a concern.

“When we get a little bit of rain, we are so hopeful it’s going to make a major impact, but sometimes that lulls us into a bit of a false sense of security,” he said. “Given the terrain and the fuels that we’re dealing with in this particular area, there could be embers hiding in places that this water is not going to get to, so that’s why it takes such an extensive amount of time for us to declare a fire ‘out’.”

Story continues below advertisement

Steeves said since the Tantallon fire’s status is now labelled as ‘being held’, any additional resources received will be redirected to Shelburne County, where crews are battling a 23,000-hectare blaze which is now considered the largest recorded wildfire in the province’s history.

In a video released by the provincial government shortly after Saturday’s briefing, Steeves explained what it means for a fire to be considered ‘held’.

“With wildland fire, it’s always changing and one small variable in the environment can change the dynamics of everything that you’re dealing with,” he said. “So, if a fire is being held, all things being equal, and nothing changes, then there will be no forward progression.”

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief David Meldrum said his crews will receive greater benefits from lighter rainfall conditions over an extended period of time, as opposed to short bursts of downpours.

View image in full screen Environment Canada has forecasted rainfall to persist in the Halifax area for the coming days.

“This is not a heavy downpour that runs off and disappears, this will soak into the ground more effectively, we need days of this rain,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

After rain began trickling down throughout the province on Friday evening, Environment Canada forecast 1o-20mm of precipitation in the Halifax area for Saturday with more rainfall expected for next week.

Although wet conditions are being welcomed with open arms by those working to suppress the fire, Meldrum said the precipitation may present new obstacles for responders.

“They face additional hazards. Slip and fall is a very significant hazard in the woods right now. They are going to be very dirty, they’re going to be wet, they’re going to be cold … so cold injury has become a risk for our firefighters today,” he said. “We welcome this rain, but it’s going to be a tough working day.”

He added that the area where the fire has had an impact is still under evacuation orders and he hasn’t received any information yet indicating that residents will be allowed back into their homes on Saturday.

“We know you want to be in your home … we’re working as fast as we can, we’re going to make sure that when you come home, you’ll have a safe, livable community to return to,” Meldrum said.

Saturday, June 3, 9:30 a.m. | Update: The status of the evacuation zone continues to be assessed and an update on any changes will be shared as soon as a decision has been made. See the latest updates and most recent map: https://t.co/a0yN8UMZA4 pic.twitter.com/PjZU3NWNnI — hfxgov (@hfxgov) June 3, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The fire in Tantallon has destroyed about 200 buildings, including 150 homes, and forced the evacuation of more than 16,400 people. Some of the evacuees were able to tour part of the area destroyed by the fire Friday.

The fire at Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, has destroyed at least 50 homes or cottages and forced more than half of the county’s residents to evacuate. As of Friday evening, 90 firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and more than 40 volunteer responders were on the scene.

View image in full screen An aircraft (centre) disperses a mix of water and fire retardant over a fire near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, N.S. in this Wednesday, May 31, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communications Nova Scotia.

There have been 209 wildfires this year, with a total burned area of 23,000 hectares. There are currently 14 active fires, four of which are out of control.

In addition to the major fires in Tantallon and Shelburne County, a new, smaller fire at Lake Road, also in Shelburne County, was estimated at around 114 hectares Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

And another wildfire that started Monday in nearby Pubnico in Yarmouth County measures around 138 hectares, down from 163 on Friday.

— With files from Alex Cooke