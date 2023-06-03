Menu

Crime

2 in custody, 2 knives seized in possible robbery near Metrotown SkyTrain station

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 3:50 pm
Metrotown robbery View image in full screen
RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., arrested two people in connection to a possible robbery, Saturday morning. Global News
A man and a woman are in custody after RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., responded to a report of an assault with a weapon.

Police were called at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, for a reported assault near the Metrotown SkyTrain station.

Burnaby RCMP officers were told a man had been assaulted by more than one suspect.

Click to play video: 'Campbell River stabbing victim says courts failed after suspect acquitted'
Campbell River stabbing victim says courts failed after suspect acquitted

When officers arrived, they were told the suspects involved were at a nearby restaurant.

“All parties were safely taken into custody,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “Two knives were seized from the suspects.”

Kalanj said the incident is now being investigated as a possible robbery attempt.

