2 in custody, 2 knives seized in possible robbery near Metrotown SkyTrain station

A man and a woman are in custody after RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., responded to a report of an assault with a weapon.

Police were called at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, for a reported assault near the Metrotown SkyTrain station.

Burnaby RCMP officers were told a man had been assaulted by more than one suspect.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspects involved were at a nearby restaurant.

“All parties were safely taken into custody,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “Two knives were seized from the suspects.”

Kalanj said the incident is now being investigated as a possible robbery attempt.