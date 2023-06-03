Police arrest Winnipeg fugitive with drugs worth $1,750

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a fugitive and seized $1,750 worth of drugs in the process early Saturday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. police say officers saw a known wanted man in the back seat of a taxi parked in the 1100 block of Main Street.

As officers approached the taxi the suspect got out and ran away, but he was arrested following a short foot pursuit and brief struggle.

Police say a search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of 12.5 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of crack cocaine with a total estimated street value of $1,750.

A 36-year-old from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged. He was named in three other arrest warrants, including an unlawfully-at-large warrant, a Canada-wide apprehension and a suspension of parole/statutory release warrant.

The suspect remains in custody.