Comments

Crime

Police arrest Winnipeg fugitive with drugs worth $1,750

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 12:22 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a fugitive and seized $1,750 worth of drugs in the process early Saturday morning. . Pixabay file
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a fugitive and seized $1,750 worth of drugs in the process early Saturday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. police say officers saw a known wanted man in the back seat of a taxi parked in the 1100 block of Main Street.

As officers approached the taxi the suspect got out and ran away, but he was arrested following a short foot pursuit and brief struggle.

Police say a search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of 12.5 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of crack cocaine  with a total estimated street value of $1,750.

A 36-year-old from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged. He was named in three other arrest warrants, including an unlawfully-at-large warrant, a Canada-wide apprehension and a suspension of parole/statutory release warrant.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect remains in custody.

 

