Returning to its roots: Winnipeg Pride 2023 is more important than ever

Send this page to someone via email

Barry Karlenzig wants people to know hate is not welcome in Winnipeg.

“To see the type of hatred that is happening to us … it definitely scares me,” the president of Pride Winnipeg said at the Forks, less than 24 hours before tens of thousands of people descend upon the historic site donning colours of every shade for the city’s annual Pride festivities.

This year’s events will span 237,000 square feet, making it the fourth-largest Pride festival in Canada. More than 80,000 people are expected to attend events between the weekend’s festival and Sunday’s march down Broadway.

3:38 Pride Winnipeg tees up this weekend’s events

Despite the march marking its 36th year, recent incidents have breathed new life into the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Attempted book bans in the province’s Westman region, the defacing of Pride flags and theft of LGBTQ2 books from an elementary school underscores the need for this year’s event, Karlenzig said.

Winnipeg police data shows only two hate crimes were committed last year, but the president doesn’t need statistics to know it’s an increasing issue.

“It is still against our community which still means it is a true hate crime.”

Statistics Canada reports hate crimes based on sexual orientation rose by 61 per cent from 2020-2021, a figure which some see as reason for Pride to return to its origin: a protest.

“It feels like there are new attacks on queer and trans communities every day,” said Jaime Sadgrove, manager of communications and advocacy for the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity.

Sadgrove cites the increase in anti-trans rhetoric in politics and the classroom as reason political intervention and basic education is necessary, but also recognizes not everything is dim.

“Seeing the way in which (youth) standing up to this hate with love and with pride is something that gives me hope for the future,” they said.

0:36 Pride Week begins with flag-raising

Karlenzig agrees Pride feels more political than in recent years, as 160 groups plan to walk in Sunday’s march.

Story continues below advertisement

He also wants to know the government is behind the organization.

“We as the queer community want to know that those who are sitting in those levels of power and those levels of government are there to support the whole community,” he said.

At a press conference earlier this month Premier Heather Stefanson confirmed she would be walking in the Pride march, her first ever, despite being banned by the organization from doing any formal speech as punishment for skipping last year’s parade.

Karlenzig said the participation is a nice gesture, but he wants to see more.

“It’s a lot more than just walking in the parade. We want to see year-round inclusion, year-round policies, year-round change,” he said.

“Walking is a start.”

0:36 Stefanson to walk in 2023 Pride Parade

— with files from Global News’ Iris Dyck