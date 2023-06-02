Menu

Canada

Search for missing teen who had recently arrived to Canada ends after body found

By Staff Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 4:17 pm
Police said the remains of the teenager who had recently arrived from China and was reported missing last fall, were discovered more than 50 kilometres east of Montreal. View image in full screen
Police said the remains of the teenager who had recently arrived from China and was reported missing last fall, were discovered more than 50 kilometres east of Montreal. The Canadian Press/file
The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing last October in Montreal has been found.

The teen, who had recently immigrated from China with his family, was last seen on Oct. 17, 2022.

Montreal police said his remains were discovered in Contrecoeur, Que. more than 50 kilometres east of the island.

DNA testing was performed to confirm his identity. Police said his death does not appear to be criminal. No further details were released.

READ MORE: $20K reward offered for info on missing Montreal teen who arrived from China

Police say he went missing after being spotted at Square Sainte-Élisabeth park, at the corner of St-Jacques and Delinelle streets, in the Montreal’s southwest borough of Saint-Henri.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe he then headed eastbound on St-Jacques Street from Décarie Boulevard.  His disappearance prompted an investigation and authorities set up a command post the following month in hopes of finding him.

The boy had recently arrived in Montreal with his mother and did not speak any English or French.

