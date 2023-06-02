3 people from Quebec charged after fleeing from traffic stop in Whitby, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people from Quebec have been charged after attempting to speed away from police who tried to pull over their vehicle in Whitby, Ont., officers say.

Durham Regional Police said on May 31, at around 10:30 a.m., officers were patrolling the Consumers Drive and Hopkins Street area when they came across a suspicious vehicle.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop, and the vehicle allegedly took off at a “high rate of speed,” heading south onto a dead-end street.

Officers said the suspect vehicle then made contact with a police cruiser and came to a stop.

According to police, three suspects exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

“A short foot pursuit was initiated and the suspects were taken into custody,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Three youths from Quebec, one aged 19 and the others both aged 20, have been charged in connection with the incident.

All of the accused were held for bail hearings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.