Canada

Vaughan crash that killed woman happened as person helped dog cross road: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 12:33 pm
The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated. View image in full screen
The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated. Global News
A Mercedes crashed into a vehicle that was stopped as a person helped a dog cross a road in Vaughan Thursday evening, police say, causing a chain-reaction crash that killed a 72-year-old woman.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the scene on Pine Valley Drive, north of Major Mackenzie Drive, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of a blue Mazda CX-3 stopped to help a dog cross the road.

A grey Ford Escape stopped behind the Mazda and a white Mercedes heading south then crashed into the Ford, causing a chain-reaction, police said.

A 72-year-old Vaughan woman who was in the Ford was killed.

Police said the occupants of the other two vehicles had minor injuries.

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area from around the time of the crash to contact officers or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

