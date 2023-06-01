Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Summerland, B.C. residents to vote on $50 million pool price tag

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 8:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Summerland residents to vote on $50 million price tag'
Summerland residents to vote on $50 million price tag
WATCH: Summerland council voted last month to go ahead with a referendum to borrow millions of dollars for a new pool. Taxpayers would eventually bear the full costs however if additional grants come through, the price tag could be lessened. Taya Fast reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Summerland, B.C., residents will now have the opportunity to vote on whether or not to borrow up to $50 million for a new pool at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre.

Last month, staff voted unanimously to move forward with a referendum as soon as this coming fall, despite some initial hesitation.

“There will be a referendum … it’s been published in council priorities all the way along that we had to go to a referendum,” said District of Summerland Chief Administrative Officer Graham Statt.

“Council had wanted to wait a little while longer just to see if we got one key grant that we were looking for, but it didn’t come through.”

Click to play video: 'Summerland council debates two costly projects'
Summerland council debates two costly projects

According to city staff, the council decided to go ahead with the referendum, assuming that local taxpayers will bear the full cost.

Story continues below advertisement

However, if additional grants are rewarded later, the financial burden on local taxpayers will go down.

“We have really good estimates, including contingencies and cost escalation — we don’t have to borrow all of the money if we get additional grants. One grant we’re waiting on right now is the Green Inclusive Community Buildings Grant, in the amount of $25 million. So if we’re successful on that, it would be half of the entire cost,” said Statt.

More on Canada

“Our mayor in fact is in Ottawa for other meetings and is also taking the opportunity to lobby the federal government on this issue, just making sure they understand the importance of this grant to the community. I think it’s always best to err on the side of caution, and then hopefully it comes in even less.”

Summerland staff say the current facility, built in 1976, is way past its useful life and would need significant investment to fix or it would eventually be decommissioned.

“We have the existing facility that now has become very antiquated, needs a lot of work, millions and millions of dollars,” said Statt.

“We’ve got roof leaks, there’s leaking a strange tar-like substance onto the pool deck and into the pool, termite infestations. We have really old infrastructure in obviously the basement and things like pipes, air circulation, and HVAC. It also uses 80 per cent more energy than other pools of its size that are more modernized.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Feedback sought for Summerland Rodeo Grounds'
Feedback sought for Summerland Rodeo Grounds

District staff have now begun the lengthy process of preparing for the referendum.

“Some of which is on us and some of which is on our senior government, which is the province. We have to prepare a borrowing bylaw and a question that we wish to ask,” said Statt.

“That all has to be approved by the municipal inspector, which is with the province and then once they approve that, then we have only 80 days to hold the referendum.”

Although staff cannot pick an exact date at this time, they are aiming to hold the referendum in November.

Click to play video: 'Drivers are being warned to expect delays for at least another two weeks south of Summerland'
Drivers are being warned to expect delays for at least another two weeks south of Summerland
south okanagansummerlandReferendumdistrict of summerlandNew PoolSummerland Councilpool buildSummerland Aquatic and Fitness CentreSummerland pool
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers