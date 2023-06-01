Menu

Canada

One man dead after rollover on Yankee Valley Boulevard in Airdrie

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 1:44 pm
Airdrie RCMP investigating fatal motor vehicle collision View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision, and are asking the public for information. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Airdrie, Alta., RCMP are continuing their investigation into a single-vehicle, fatal collision.

The crash happened at around 12:34 a.m. on Wednesday. Airdrie RCMP and Airdrie Fire responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Yankee Valley Boulevard east of the QEII Hwy.

Mounties say an SUV that was travelling westbound, left the road on the north side of Yankee Valley Boulevard, and rolled as it left the roadway.

Airdrie Fire personnel removed the trapped driver from the vehicle. The male driver and a female passenger were then taken by ground ambulance to hospital.

Police say the man, a 73-year-old resident of Airdrie, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female passenger was the driver’s wife, and she was treated at the hospital and later released.

Airdrie RCMP say alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the collision.

More on Canada
