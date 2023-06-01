Teenager seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Etobicoke

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teenager has serious injuries after being hit by a truck in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard at 7:44 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian collision.

Paramedics told Global News they took a girl with “very serious injuries” to a trauma centre.

No exact age or gender was provided.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Investigators have closed off the area and police are advising motorists to expect delays.

COLLISION:

Queens Plate Dr & Rexdale Blvd

7:44 am

– reports of pedestrian struck by a truck

– driver still o/s

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics transporting patient to hospital with serious injuries via emergency run

– expect delays in the area

–#GO1239733

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 1, 2023