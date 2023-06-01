Menu

Teenager seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 8:47 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A teenager has serious injuries after being hit by a truck in Etobicoke on Thursday morning, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Queens Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard at 7:44 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian collision.

Paramedics told Global News they took a girl with “very serious injuries” to a trauma centre.

No exact age or gender was provided.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Investigators have closed off the area and police are advising motorists to expect delays.

