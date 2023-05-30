Poilievre compares Kelowna homeless encampment to “third-world country”

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine, lakes, golf and wine.

Ask any Western Canadian what the Okanagan is best known for, and most answers will be those four topics.

However, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning comparing part of the region’s largest city, and its challenges with homelessness, to a third-world country.

“These images are not from a faraway third-world country,” said Poilievre. “This is Kelowna. After eight years of Trudeau and the NDP.”

These images are not from a faraway third-world country. This is Kelowna. After eight years of Trudeau & the NDP. pic.twitter.com/Oj9M2WtujO — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 30, 2023

The tweet included a 57-second video, taken along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna’s north end, featuring scores of tents on the side of the road.

Poilievre didn’t record the video; rather, it came from a TikTok account that has just 11 videos, all of people experiencing homelessness, presumably in Kelowna.

Of the account’s first 10 videos, they had views ranging from 972 to 5,700. The last video, though, had 167,000 views on Tuesday afternoon.

Poilievre’s tweet was published on Tuesday morning. By 3 p.m., it had been retweeted nearly 2,500 times and had 8,100 likes. It also had many wildly ranging comments.

Global News has reached out to the City of Kelowna, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and local politicians for comment.

