Canada

Poilievre compares Kelowna homeless encampment to “third-world country”

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 8:44 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
Sunshine, lakes, golf and wine.

Ask any Western Canadian what the Okanagan is best known for, and most answers will be those four topics.

Click to play video: 'More people falling into homelessness for the first time says Kelowna’s Gospel Mission'
More people falling into homelessness for the first time says Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

However, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning comparing part of the region’s largest city, and its challenges with homelessness, to a third-world country.

“These images are not from a faraway third-world country,” said Poilievre. “This is Kelowna. After eight years of Trudeau and the NDP.”

The tweet included a 57-second video, taken along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna’s north end, featuring scores of tents on the side of the road.

Poilievre didn’t record the video; rather, it came from a TikTok account that has just 11 videos, all of people experiencing homelessness, presumably in Kelowna.

Of the account’s first 10 videos, they had views ranging from 972 to 5,700. The last video, though, had 167,000 views on Tuesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna teen starts organization to support local homeless population'
Kelowna teen starts organization to support local homeless population

Poilievre’s tweet was published on Tuesday morning. By 3 p.m., it had been retweeted nearly 2,500 times and had 8,100 likes. It also had many wildly ranging comments.

Global News has reached out to the City of Kelowna, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and local politicians for comment.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver homeless count returns after three years'
Metro Vancouver homeless count returns after three years

 

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganPierre Poilievrefederal politicsokanagan rail trailKelowna HomelessnessKelowna homeless camppierre poilievre twitter
