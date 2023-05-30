Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros won’t play in exhibition finale

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting quarterback Zach Collaros will only be a spectator when the club has their final exhibition audition on Friday.

Collaros played into the second quarter in Saturday’s pre-season win over the Edmonton Elks, but he won’t take a single snap against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea made the decision to rest their starting quarterback with offensive coordinator Buck Pierce and Collaros himself.

“We think we have a plan,” said O’Shea. “Then we work the plan with him, ask him how it’s going, what he thinks he needs. Couple that with what Buck thinks, and what I think, come up with an answer, and the answer is he doesn’t have to play this week.”

9:52 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – May 30

Collaros appeared in five series in the pre-season win and has had two weeks of training camp to get into game shape.

“We had a lot of reps at practice so far,” said Collaros. “Obviously, getting into a game, you can’t really replace those live reps, but we practice at a pretty high level out here.”

The Bombers also announced several moves on Tuesday prior to returning to the practice field for the first time since the exhibition opener.

The club brought back receiver Tavaris Harrison who was just released a week ago. They also added former NFL prospect and defensive end Celestin Haba and defensive back Karon Delince.

The Bombers will be without offensive lineman Tui Eli for the season opener after being placed on the one-game injured list. Canadian fullback Konner Burtenshaw will miss at least the first third of the season after being put on the six-game injured list.

The Bombers host the Riders in pre-season action on Friday at IG Field starting at 7:30 pm. The blue and gold will then play their season opener the following Friday at home to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.