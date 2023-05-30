SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Politics

Alberta election: Black, Indigenous women projected to win seats in legislature for first time

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 30, 2023 7:00 am
Click to play video: 'Decision Alberta: The changing dynamic of the province’s politics'
Decision Alberta: The changing dynamic of the province’s politics
After decades of conservative premiers leading Alberta in predictable fashion, the province's politics have become much more dynamic. Eric Sorensen explains the history of Alberta's provincial votes, and how anything could happen in the 2023 election.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two historic firsts were made in the Alberta election Monday: a Black woman and an Indigenous woman were projected to win their seats and become MLAs.

Rhiannon Hoyle, a Black woman, was projected to win her seat in Edmonton-South for the New Democratic Party, a seat that was held by Independent MLA Thomas Dang since 2019.

Hoyle ran for Edmonton city council in Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi in October 2021 and lost by only 39 votes.

She has taken on leadership roles for the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, working to enhance recreational facilities for neighbourhoods, according to her website.

Click to play video: 'Alberta election: Danielle Smith’s UCP to form next government after tight race'
Alberta election: Danielle Smith’s UCP to form next government after tight race

Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse is Cree and Mohawk from Michel First Nation and was projected to win the seat in Edmonton-Rutherford for the NDP.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Calahoo-Stonehouse was a member of the Edmonton Police Commission starting in 2021 before taking leave to run for provincial office.

She is the executive director of the Yellowhead Indigenous Education Foundation, an organization that supports programming for Indigenous people of all ages, according to her website.

Click to play video: 'Alberta election: A look back at Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley’s political history'
Alberta election: A look back at Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley’s political history
AlbertaAlberta politicsAlberta LegislaturepoliticsAlberta NDPAlberta electionAlberta election 2023Alberta election resultsRhiannon Hoylealberta elections resultsjodi calahoo-stonehouse
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers