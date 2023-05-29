Person associated with fetus found in Oakville park identified, no charges laid: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified an individual associated with a fetus that was found in an Oakville park earlier this month.

Halton Regional Police said on May 19, at around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to the Oakdale Park after a pedestrian found a fetus.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking near Munn’s creek when the fetus was discovered.

In an update on Monday, police said investigators have “identified an individual associated” with the investigation.

“Police are working cooperatively with the Coroner’s Office as this investigation continues,” the force said in a news release.

In an email to Global News on Monday, police said no arrests have been made, and no charges have been laid in association with the investigation.

Anyone with information, or who may have video or dashcam footage of the area is asked to call the designated tipline at 905-825-4776.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.