Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person associated with fetus found in Oakville park identified, no charges laid: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 2:49 pm
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.&nbsp. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.&nbsp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have identified an individual associated with a fetus that was found in an Oakville park earlier this month.

Halton Regional Police said on May 19, at around 8:45 a.m., officers were called to the Oakdale Park after a pedestrian found a fetus.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking near Munn’s creek when the fetus was discovered.

In an update on Monday, police said investigators have “identified an individual associated” with the investigation.

“Police are working cooperatively with the Coroner’s Office as this investigation continues,” the force said in a news release.

Trending Now

In an email to Global News on Monday, police said no arrests have been made, and no charges have been laid in association with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, or who may have video or dashcam footage of the area is asked to call the designated tipline at 905-825-4776.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeOakvilleHomicide Investigationhalton policeOakville CrimeHRPSFetus FoundHalton police investigationfetus found oakville
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers