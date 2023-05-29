Brantford home hit by gunfire in overnight shooting, say police

See more sharing options

Police say no one was hurt after shots were fired at a house early Monday morning in Brantford, Ont.

Investigators say the home, in a residential area on Stauffer Road at Tarrison Street, was hit by several rounds sometime after 1:30 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the occurrence but police are seeking suspects.

BPS on scene in the area of Stauffer Rd & Tarrision St after reports of shots fired early this morning. A residence and vehicle were hit with gunfire. No injuries reported. Area residents are asked to check video from 1:45-2:30am & call BPS with any info. https://t.co/VxOp5bxv3Q pic.twitter.com/31P5S52ZEk — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) May 29, 2023

After canvassing neighbours, it’s believed a vehicle fled the area after discharging a firearm.

Police are asking nearby residents to check home surveillance video between 1:45 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The shooting comes just months after a similar incident less than a kilometre away around Bowery Road and Macklin Street.

A 29-year-old man was found with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the March 9 occurrence.

Two homes on Macklin Street were also hit by gunshots, one had damage to its front door while another had a bullet go through a bedroom window between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The incident Monday on Stauffer Road is not believed to be related to the March shootings, say detectives.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.