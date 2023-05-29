Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brantford home hit by gunfire in overnight shooting, say police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 12:19 pm
Police are investigating shots fired at a home in Brantford, Ont. May 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Police are investigating shots fired at a home in Brantford, Ont. May 29, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say no one was hurt after shots were fired at a house early Monday morning in Brantford, Ont.

Investigators say the home, in a residential area on Stauffer Road at Tarrison Street, was hit by several rounds sometime after 1:30 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the occurrence but police are seeking suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

After canvassing neighbours, it’s believed a vehicle fled the area after discharging a firearm.

Police are asking nearby residents to check home surveillance video between 1:45 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The shooting comes just months after a similar incident less than a kilometre away around Bowery Road and Macklin Street.

A 29-year-old man was found with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the March 9 occurrence.

Trending Now

Two homes on Macklin Street were also hit by gunshots, one had damage to its front door while another had a bullet go through a bedroom window between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The incident Monday on Stauffer Road is not believed to be related to the March shootings, say detectives.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents can reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Get ahead of your finances before tying the big knot'
Money Matters: Get ahead of your finances before tying the big knot
Advertisement
More on Crime
ShootingBrantfordBrantford PoliceBrantford newsBrantford shootingshooting in brantfordshooting on stauffer roadstauffer roadstauffer road shootingtarrison street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers