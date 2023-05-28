Family refuses to let Edmonton homicide victim become another statistic

Family and friends of Edmonton homicide victim Lauren Jarvis hosted a Justice for Lauren walk on Sunday in an effort to share her story.

“She was a sassy, kind person. She really had a strong, big personality that really brightened any room,” said Megan Jarvis, Lauren’s sister.

The 27-year-old was found dead in her Westmount home on April 2. Police said she died of asphyxia. Jarvis’s downstairs neighbour, 32-year-old Ryan Farrell, has since been charged with second-degree murder for her death. Both rented suites in the house and they did not know each other, according to police.

The family said Jarvis’s death shouldn’t define her, no matter how devastating it was.

“We don’t want her to be just a statistic. There’s a lot of crime that’s happened in this city and a lot of homicides unfortunately that aren’t going to be noticed,” said Jarvis’s best friend Casandra Wildermuth. “This one is going to be noticed.”

“It’s really sad. It was the most awful way to go, so we want her name to be more than just a name on the news,” said Megan.

“It devastates a small community,” said Darlene Sim, board member of the Victims of Homicide Support Society of Edmonton. “It’s not just the immediate family — it’s people’s coworkers, it’s all of their friends. It probably impacts 50 or more people every time we lose one person.”

The walk is raising funds for the support society, an organization helping people like Jarvis’s loved ones navigate the grief that comes with a homicide. Counselors, police and other families gather at the regular meetings to offer support.

“Sometimes you just need somebody there to talk to that’s not a family member, because everyone that’s a family member is grieving differently,” said Sims.

— With files from Mason DePatie, Global News