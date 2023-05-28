London, Ont. holding vigil to mark 2 years since Afzaal family’s deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London has announced plans to commemorate a tragic two-year anniversary.

London will be remembering four members of a Muslim family and the anniversary of their deaths through a vigil and several community events.

On June 6, 2021, the Afzaal family was out for a walk when they were intentionally struck by a man in a pickup truck at the corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads.

Authorities have deemed it a hate-motivated attack.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal and Salman’s 74-year-old mother Talat Afzaal were killed. The couple’s nine-year-old son sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and survived the attack.

The City of London says a vigil will be taking place at Memorial Plaza, located at the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads on June 6, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Attendees can park at the Real Canada Superstore at 1205 Oxford Street or Lowe’s at 1335 Fanshawe Road West. Shuttle buses will provide pick-ups and drop-offs at each location, and will drop passengers off close to Memorial Plaza.

Museum London will present the mural “London Remembers” between June 3 and 10. It’s created by London artist Aruba Mahmud and the Youth Coalition Combatting Islamophobia (YCCI).

In April, YCCI held workshops and invited community members to share messages of remembrance, love and healing on purple hexagons. The group used these message-bearing hexagons in the creation of the mural.

The Hyde Park BIA is unveiling the new Hyde Park Village Green featuring the Garden of Reflection on June 17 at 2:30 p.m.

The Garden of Reflection is a place for healing, while remembering Our London Family.

The Pakistani Canadian Association is hosting a tree planting and plaque placement at the Islamic Cemetery on June 4 at 11 a.m.

The London Muslim Mosque is holding a question-and-answer session on June 3 at 6 p.m. where Imams will answer questions about Islam, followed by an opportunity to tour the oldest and first mosque in Ontario.

There will be a workshop at MAC Masonville on June 4 at 11 a.m. for Muslim youth to discuss Muslim identities and learn from one another.

Story continues below advertisement

The London Public Library is highlighting Muslim authors, stories and experiences.

All locations will offer books for adults and children written by Muslim authors that honours Muslim experiences and explores themes of racism and empathy.

A full list of events and registration links are available on the City of London’s website.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Amy Simon