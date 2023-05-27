SIU clears Woodstock, Ont. police after driver strikes cruiser, fractures spine

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog has cleared Woodstock, Ont., police of any wrongdoing in connection with a collision that left a man with a fractured spine.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 west of Woodstock.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says police were called for reports of a black Audi swerving on the road and striking a snow plow.

According to the SIU, the driver also struck another vehicle and collided with other structures.

When police caught up to the driver, his vehicle slid on the snowy road into a cruiser.

The SIU says the driver, who was believed to be impaired, was forcibly removed and arrested and was hospitalized with a fractured spine.

Story continues below advertisement

SIU director Joseph Martino says the injury the man sustained was likely the result of the collision with the cruiser and not police action.

–with files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick