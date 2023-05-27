Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU clears Woodstock, Ont. police after driver strikes cruiser, fractures spine

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 27, 2023 2:31 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province’s police watchdog has cleared Woodstock, Ont., police of any wrongdoing in connection with a collision that left a man with a fractured spine.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 west of Woodstock.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says police were called for reports of a black Audi swerving on the road and striking a snow plow.

According to the SIU, the driver also struck another vehicle and collided with other structures.

When police caught up to the driver, his vehicle slid on the snowy road into a cruiser.

The SIU says the driver, who was believed to be impaired, was forcibly removed and arrested and was hospitalized with a fractured spine.

Story continues below advertisement

SIU director Joseph Martino says the injury the man sustained was likely the result of the collision with the cruiser and not police action.

Trending Now

 –with files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick 

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating after police-involved shooting in Toronto’s east end'
SIU investigating after police-involved shooting in Toronto’s east end
PoliceCrashCollisionImpaired DrivingSIUSpecial Investigations UnitWoodstockWoodstock policePolice CruiserFractured spineSIU Woodstock
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers