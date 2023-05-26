Manitoba drivers, be aware of 4-H cleanup crews this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Those heading out to the cabin this weekend should be on the lookout for 4-H cleanup crews along highways and roads.

The annual cleanup campaign will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The province advises that drivers use extra caution when travelling as volunteers will be marking the sides of highways and roads. Participants will be wearing high-visibility vests and areas being cleaned will be marked with signage.

Last year 13 4-H clubs cleaned nearly 100 kilometres of highways and roads.

The rain date for the cleanup will be June 3.