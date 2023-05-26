Suspect wanted after 16-year-old girl followed as she walked to school in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a man driving a Dodge Charger after a teenage girl was allegedly followed while she was walking to school.

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday in the Kingston Road and Main Street area.

Investigators allege a man driving a black Dodge Charger approached a 16-year-old girl as she was making her way to school.

The man reportedly asked the girl for her phone number and Instagram. He then continued to follow her, police said.

The suspect is described as between 20 to 30 years old with dark short hair, short full beard, and dark eyes. He was possibly wearing a dark blue hoodie and may speak with a slight accent, police said.

The vehicle is described as newer-model four-door black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, possibly tinted license plate cover, chrome rims, and it appears to be very clean.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.