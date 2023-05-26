Man wanted on weapons charges known to frequent Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

A man known to frequent the Peterborough area is wanted for a number of charges.

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is seeking the public’s help in locating Mathew Lees, 33, who has brown hair and eyes. He is approximately 120 pounds and stands five feet tall. He has a tattoo of a Grim Reaper pathway on his right upper arm.

ROPE says Lees is wanted for possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, carrying a concealed warrant, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer and failing to attend court.

Anyone with information can contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.