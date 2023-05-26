Menu

Crime

Man wanted on weapons charges known to frequent Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 9:43 am
The OPP's ROPE Squad are looking for Mathew Lees. View image in full screen
The OPP's ROPE Squad are looking for Mathew Lees. ROPE photo
A man known to frequent the Peterborough area is wanted for a number of charges.

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is seeking the public’s help in locating Mathew Lees, 33, who has brown hair and eyes. He is approximately 120 pounds and stands five feet tall. He has a tattoo of a Grim Reaper pathway on his right upper arm.

ROPE says Lees is wanted for possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, carrying a concealed warrant, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer and failing to attend court.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

WantedWanted ManRoperepeat offender parole enforcementMathew LEESPeterborough wanted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

