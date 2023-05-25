Kitchener man suffers leg injury in 3-vehicle crash, Guelph police say speed may be factor

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man is recovering in hospital following a three-vehicle crash in the north end of Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was called to an area near the intersection of Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators determined that a silver Honda was going east on Woodlawn when it clipped another vehicle before striking a hydro pole. They say the impact caused the Honda to drift back into a live lane and it was struck by a passing pickup truck.

Investigators say the driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he had surgery on an injured leg. Another driver was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury.

A number of eyewitnesses told police the Honda was going at a high speed, and investigators believe that it may have played a role in the crash.

A section of Woodlawn Road was closed for several hours as crews worked on replacing the hydro pole and restoring power to affected homes and businesses. Police have since reopened the road.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7529 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.