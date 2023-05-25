$13M in drugs, guns, cash seized following Vancouver organized crime investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Millions of dollars worth of drugs, guns and cash are off Vancouver streets as the result of a year-long investigation into an organized crime group.

Vancouver police investigators seized around $13 million in drugs, guns and cash in March after executing three search warrants in various locations around downtown.

0:31 Coquitlam RCMP seek suspect who keyed over 400 vehicles at dealership

In total, police seized 14 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of methamphetamine and 73 kilograms of MDMA. Investigators also seized four firearms and more than $190,000 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

“These impressive results are the direct result of the dedication and professionalism of our investigators and civilian professionals. Our staff are committed to combating organized crime groups operating in Vancouver, especially those that seek to profit from manufacturing and supplying toxic drugs,” said Insp. Phil Heard, with Vancouver police.

The operation is part of Project Torque, a program that is focusing on organized criminal groups in the region that are manufacturing and trafficking illicit drugs.

0:19 Saanich police still investigating June, 2022, assault in high school parking lot

Two men and two women were arrested as part of the investigation and “will face numerous drugs and firearms charges once the investigation is complete,” police said.

In December 2022, more than $3 million in drugs and guns were seized along with 88 kilograms of illicit drugs, in Phase 1 of Project Torque.