Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$13M in drugs, guns, cash seized following Vancouver organized crime investigation

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 12:05 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Millions of dollars worth of drugs, guns and cash are off Vancouver streets as the result of a year-long investigation into an organized crime group.

Vancouver police investigators seized around $13 million in drugs, guns and cash in March after executing three search warrants in various locations around downtown.

Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP seek suspect who keyed over 400 vehicles at dealership'
Coquitlam RCMP seek suspect who keyed over 400 vehicles at dealership

In total, police seized 14 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of methamphetamine and 73 kilograms of MDMA. Investigators also seized four firearms and more than $190,000 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

“These impressive results are the direct result of the dedication and professionalism of our investigators and civilian professionals. Our staff are committed to combating organized crime groups operating in Vancouver, especially those that seek to profit from manufacturing and supplying toxic drugs,” said Insp. Phil Heard, with Vancouver police.

The operation is part of Project Torque, a program that is focusing on organized criminal groups in the region that are manufacturing and trafficking illicit drugs.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Saanich police still investigating June, 2022, assault in high school parking lot'
Saanich police still investigating June, 2022, assault in high school parking lot

Two men and two women were arrested as part of the investigation and “will face numerous drugs and firearms charges once the investigation is complete,” police said.

In December 2022, more than $3 million in drugs and guns were seized along with 88 kilograms of illicit drugs, in Phase 1 of Project Torque.

More on Crime
Vancouvervancouver policeVPDvancouver drug bustVancouver police drug bustBC drug seizureBC guns and drugsBC search warrantsOrganized crime BC raidVancouver organized crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers