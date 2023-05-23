SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 6:18 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the inpatient rehabilitation unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the inpatient rehabilitation unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont. Global News Peterborough file
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the inpatient rehabilitation unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont.

The hospital on Tuesday reports three patients have tested positive for the virus, prompting an outbreak declaration by the Haliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The outbreak has prompted a temporary closure of the unit to all new admissions and visitations are also being halted. Visitation is permitted as usual outside the unit unless patients are in isolation for COVID-19 infection or exposure.

The hospital says all individuals entering the hospital for work must pre-screen for symptoms. A masking policy also remains in effect for all clinical and patient care areas. Free masks are available to visitors at the hospital’s entry and community mental health officers.

No eating or drinking is permitted by visitors in patient rooms to prevent removal of masks.

On Tuesday, the regional health unit’s weekly update reported 14 active cases within its jurisdiction which included 12 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, two in Northumberland County and none in Haliburton County.

To date in 2023, there have been 1,193 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the health unit.

Since the pandemic was declared, there have been 173 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with 101 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 11 in Haliburton County and 61 in Northumberland County.

There have been 543 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, led by 269 in the Kawarthas.

