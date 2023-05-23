Menu

Traffic

Cyclist struck at same Maple Ridge intersection where crash happened last month

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 5:38 pm
A cyclist was struck and injured in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning at the same intersection where a bad crash happened almost a month ago. View image in full screen
A cyclist was struck and injured in Maple Ridge, B.C., Tuesday morning at the same intersection where a fatal crash happened about a month ago. Shane MacKichan
A cyclist was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Maple Ridge, B.C.

RCMP said the cyclist was hit at 9:05 a.m. at Lougheed Highway and Laity Street.

BC Emergency Health Services assessed the cyclist and stabilized them before taking them to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said and impairment is not being considered as a factor in the collision.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area as eastbound lanes on Lougheed Highway were completely shut down between Laity Street and 216 Street, although westbound lanes remained open.

Police are still looking for witnesses, video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.

Serious crash in Maple Ridge closes part of Lougheed Highway

This is the same intersection where a serious crash happened on April 27.

A pedestrian who was seriously injured in the crash died the next day.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says that collision happened around 10:40 a.m., and involved a wrong-way driver.

Police believe the driver was speeding eastbound in the westbound lane of Lougheed Highway when they struck a curb near Laity Street and crashed into another vehicle and the pedestrian.

Images from the scene showed both a silver van and a black SUV rolled onto their side in the parking lot of Benz Transmissions.

