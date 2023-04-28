Menu

Crime

Pedestrian dies from injuries in wrong-way driver crash in Maple Ridge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 8:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Serious crash in Maple Ridge closes part of Lougheed Highway'
Serious crash in Maple Ridge closes part of Lougheed Highway
WATCH: Police are investigating a serious crash in Maple Ridge that closed part of the Lougheed Highway for hours Thursday. Two people have been taken to hospital -- one with serious injuries.
A pedestrian who was seriously injured in a catastrophic crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday has died, RCMP said Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says the collision happened around 10:40 a.m., and involved  a wrong-way driver.

Police believe the driver was speeding eastbound in the westbound lane of Lougheed Highway when they struck a curb near Laity Street and crashed into another vehicle and the pedestrian.

Images from the scene showed a silver van and a black SUV both rolled onto their side in the parking lot of Benz Transmissions.

On Thursday, the RCMP said officers with the Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) arrived on scene and performed “life-saving measures” on the pedestrian, who was then treated by firefighters and paramedics before being rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP said its Serious Crimes Unit and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services along with the RSTT are probing “all potential causes” of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News is seeking more information on whether the driver in the crash remained at the scene or has been arrested.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

