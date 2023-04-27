Serious Maple Ridge, B.C. crash closes intersection near hospital

See more sharing options

A serious crash closed an intersection in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday.

The crash took place at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Laity Street just before noon.

RCMP has not released any details at this time but footage from the scene shows a silver van has rolled over and crashed into the parking lot of Benz Transmissions.

A black SUV can also be seen on its side, close to the van.

Yellow tarps and incident markers are also on the ground around the crash site.

The scene of a crash in Maple Ridge on April 27, 2023. The intersection of Lougheed and Laity Street was closed.

The Lower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is now on the scene and the Lougheed Highway remains closed in both directions.

Police said the highway will remain closed for several hours.

More to come…