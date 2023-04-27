Serious Maple Ridge, B.C. crash closes intersection near hospital

A serious crash closed an intersection in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday.
The crash took place at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Laity Street just before noon.
RCMP has not released any details at this time but footage from the scene shows a silver van has rolled over and crashed into the parking lot of Benz Transmissions.
A black SUV can also be seen on its side, close to the van.
Yellow tarps and incident markers are also on the ground around the crash site.
Man gets 15 months in jail for dangerous driving crash that killed B.C. mother of 4
The Lower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is now on the scene and the Lougheed Highway remains closed in both directions.
Trending Now
Police said the highway will remain closed for several hours.
More to come…
More on Canada
- James Smith Cree Nation survivors reveal anger at RCMP timeline of Myles Sanderson rampage
- PSAC members hold protest at Toronto Pearson Airport amid escalating strike action
- Canadians split on PSAC strike — but most aren’t paying attention: poll
- ‘I have to sacrifice’: Nova Scotians struggle to afford gluten-free food
Comments