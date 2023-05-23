Man shot in face with pellet gun during dispute at Peterborough residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a weapons charge following an incident involving a pellet gun early Saturday.

Peterborough Police Service said around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports a man had been shot in the face with a pellet gun during a dispute at a residence in the area of Charlotte and Bethune streets.

The victim was not seriously injured, police said.

A suspect was found nearby and he was taken into custody. A pellet gun was seized at the residence.

A 29-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13, police said Tuesday.