Crime

Man shot in face with pellet gun during dispute at Peterborough residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 6:32 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested one person after a man was struck in the face with a pellet gun. Global News Peterborough file
A Peterborough man is facing a weapons charge following an incident involving a pellet gun early Saturday.

Peterborough Police Service said around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports a man had been shot in the face with a pellet gun during a dispute at a residence in the area of Charlotte and Bethune streets.

The victim was not seriously injured, police said.

A suspect was found nearby and he was taken into custody. A pellet gun was seized at the residence.

A 29-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13, police said Tuesday.

