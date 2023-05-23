Calgary’s wildfire evacuee reception centre closing Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s evacuee reception centre is closing as the threat of wildfires in the province eases.

The reception centre will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and the decision was made by the City of Calgary and the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, according to a Tuesday news release.

Other municipalities and counties across the province have the adequate resources and support needed to help wildfire evacuees and the reception centre is no longer required, the city said.

Families who are being housed through the assistance of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency will be supported throughout the transition.

The city said 81 Albertans were registered and offered support in Calgary. Since May 19, the reception centre was located at Mount Royal University. Before that, it was located at Grandstand in Stampede Park.

As of Tuesday morning, Alberta Wildfire reported 78 wildfires are burning across the province — 71 of which are in the forest protection area — and 20 are out of control. Those numbers dropped all day as rainy weather moved in.

“I’m proud of our emergency social services team at the City of Calgary,” said Coby Duerr, acting chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency. “Lending support to our neighbours in central and northern Alberta is the right thing to do.”

— with files from Karen Bartko, Global News.