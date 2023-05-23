Menu

Fire

Calgary’s wildfire evacuee reception centre closing Wednesday

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 3:43 pm
Click to play video: '‘I hope she pours and pours and pours’: Rain helps douse Alberta wildfires'
‘I hope she pours and pours and pours’: Rain helps douse Alberta wildfires
Widespread rain is finally bringing relief to Alberta communities ravaged by wildfires. Neetu Garcha reports on the optimism among evacuees eager to return home, and the RCMP's warning about how some people are hindering firefighting efforts.
Calgary’s evacuee reception centre is closing as the threat of wildfires in the province eases.

The reception centre will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and the decision was made by the City of Calgary and the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, according to a Tuesday news release.

Other municipalities and counties across the province have the adequate resources and support needed to help wildfire evacuees and the reception centre is no longer required, the city said.

Families who are being housed through the assistance of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency will be supported throughout the transition.

The city said 81 Albertans were registered and offered support in Calgary. Since May 19, the reception centre was located at Mount Royal University. Before that, it was located at Grandstand in Stampede Park.

As of Tuesday morning, Alberta Wildfire reported 78 wildfires are burning across the province — 71 of which are in the forest protection area  — and 20 are out of control. Those numbers dropped all day as rainy weather moved in.

“I’m proud of our emergency social services team at the City of Calgary,” said Coby Duerr, acting chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency. “Lending support to our neighbours in central and northern Alberta is the right thing to do.”

— with files from Karen Bartko, Global News.

AlbertaWildfiresCalgaryAlberta WildfiresCalgary Emergency Management AgencyAlberta Emergency Management Agencycalgary reception centrecalgary reception centre closing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

