Crime

Knife pulled on Cambridge resident after man spotted trying to break into car

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 11:16 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
A man pulled a knife on a homeowner after they were reportedly spotted trying to break into a car over the holiday weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to a home on Swift Crescent in Cambridge, Ont., on Sunday at around 1:50 a.m. for a weapon call.

The homeowner told police they heard a noise outside, which prompted them to check what was the cause. When they went outside, they found a man trying to open their car door.

Police say the victim then confronted the stranger, who pulled a knife and threatened them before taking off.

There were two other people in the area who also told police that they had seen a suspicious man heading toward their properties that morning.

Trending Now

Police described the suspect as being around 25 to 28 years old, five feet 10 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He was said to be wearing dark clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

They say officers are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeWaterlooCambridgeCambridge crimeSwift Crescent
