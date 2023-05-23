Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Peterborough firefighters rescue 3 children, adult, from morning house fire

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 10:35 am
3 children, adult rescued from townhouse fire in Peterborough
Peterborough firefighters rescued an adult and three children following a fire at a townhouse early Sunday, May 21.
Firefighters helped rescue three children and an adult from a fire at a townhouse complex in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday morning.

Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Jeff Guest said that at around 5:35 a.m., crews responded to a fire in a multi-unit townhouse along Lansdowne Street East.

Guest said fire crews were able to quickly enter the home and locate and remove three children from second-floor bedrooms.

Firefighters found another adult on the main floor and helped them exit.

All four were assessed by paramedics at the scene and released, Guest said.

Guest said smoke was billowing from the building with the fire located in the roof and interface of an attached garage.

He said the fire was quickly brought under control. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

An early damage estimate is pegged at $100,000, Guest said.

He said the fire has displaced five people who are being assisted by the Peterborough City/County Disaster Trust Fund.

Peterborough firefighters demonstrate rescue operations
Related News
House FirePeterborough Fire Services
