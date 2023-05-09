Fire breaks out at Riverview Park and Zoo primate building in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No animals were injured after a fire broke out at the primate building at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough on Monday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, around 7:50 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire alarm in the primate building at the zoo on Water Street.

He said as crews searched to locate the fire in the attic, zoo employees worked to safely remove all the monkeys, turtles and other animals from the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no animals or staff were harmed, both Broersma and the zoo reported.

The Park and Zoo is now open. Due to a fire, the zoo was temporarily closed this morning. Emergency response plans were successful. All animals and staff are safe. Thanks for your patience and understanding. Please check our website for updates. – CM — Riverview Park & Zoo (@RiverviewZoo) May 8, 2023

Broersma says the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature. Damage to the building is estimated at $40,000.

The zoo posted on social media that it was closed on Monday morning but did not initially provide an explanation for the closure. Around 11 a.m., the zoo announced it would be reopening and noted the closure was due to the fire.

“Emergency response plans were successful,” the zoo issued in a tweet. “All animals and staff are safe.”