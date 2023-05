Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a fire at a tent in an overflow parking lot in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before midnight, officers and Peterborough Fire Services responded to a fire at at tent in overflow lot in the area of Wolfe and Dalhousie streets.

The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of any injuries.

On Friday morning, police Staff Sgt. Dan MacLean stated no charges were laid in the incident.