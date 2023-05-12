Menu

Fire

Careless disposal of smoking materials causes house fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 8:17 am
Peterborough Fire Services were called to a house fire on St. Mary's Street on May 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough Fire Services were called to a house fire on St. Mary's Street on May 11, 2023. Peterborough Fire Services
No injuries were reported following a house fire on St. Mary’s Street in Peterborough on Thursday evening.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 9:25 p.m., crews responded to reports of smoke and flames showing in a home.

Platoon Chief Don Broersma says the first crew managed to rescue two dogs and started an attack at the rear of the house where the fire had started on a deck and spread into the house through the eaves.

He said other crews checked the attic area and supported firefighting operations.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be careless disposal of smoking materials, he said.

Damage to the home is estimated at $60,000.

