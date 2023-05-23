Menu

Crime

Man wanted for assault in Toronto’s High Park area

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 9:50 am
Raheem Thomas, 23. View image in full screen
Raheem Thomas, 23.
Toronto police say they are looking for a man who is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman last week.

Police said officers were called to the High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West area on Thursday for reports of an assault.

Investigators allege a man had assaulted a woman and then fled from police.

Police said they are seeking 23-year-old Raheem Thomas for three counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm and break-and-enter.

He is described as six feet tall, with a shaved head and a black goatee.

“Investigators believe he is armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach,” police said.

