Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police investigating body found in Bow River

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 3:13 pm
Calgary police are investigating a body found in the Bow River on Sunday. Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating a body found in the Bow River on Sunday. Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are investigating a body found in the Bow River on Sunday.

According to a CPS spokesperson, the body was found near Graves Bridge, close to the Ikea in southeast Calgary.

HAWCS (Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety) was dispatched and the Calgary Fire Department retrieved the body with a boat.

Trending Now

Police are trying to identify the body with the medical examiner’s assistance.

 

More on Canada
Calgary Police ServiceCalgaryCalgary fire departmentBow RiverCalgary body foundCalgary Bow RiverHAWCS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers