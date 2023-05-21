Calgary police investigating body found in Bow River

Calgary police are investigating a body found in the Bow River on Sunday.
According to a CPS spokesperson, the body was found near Graves Bridge, close to the Ikea in southeast Calgary.
HAWCS (Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety) was dispatched and the Calgary Fire Department retrieved the body with a boat.
Police are trying to identify the body with the medical examiner’s assistance.
