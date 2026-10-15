Canada’s EV sales are growing, but not fast enough: expert

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Del Rokosh
    October 15, 2026 at 7:39 pm

    Government incentives are just wrong. This money is taken from people who can’t afford one, have no need for one, or are quite satisfied with their current vehicle. If someone wants to buy an EV, go right ahead, but don’t expect others to pay for 10% or more.

    What effect do EVs have on the climate? Do all the EVs currently in Canada, combined, have any effect on the climate of Australia , Moscow, Nairobi, Montreal? It is impossible to measure. Those millions would be better spent for the homeless, addicts, crime, health care and on and on.

  2. Anonymous
    October 15, 2026 at 7:34 pm

    I don’t understand why we’re not regulating the gash*les with an eye on ending all gas vehicles. Leave no room for people to squirm out of getting an EV. Gas is no longer necessary and driving us to extinction!

  3. Roy DePape
    October 15, 2026 at 7:09 pm

    It’s because so many people in Canada rent, and you can’t install a charger at a place you rent. I have looked into it many times, no landlord wants any part of it.

  4. Tough $h1t Global Reap the Whirlwind
    October 15, 2026 at 7:01 pm

    Because Gremlins…

    And they never will as your time on this is Earth is coming to a quick close…because age, and the inherent retardation of Gen Z, the Generational cohort that thinks effort is a conspiracy, thinks Gen Alpha doesn’t want to bully them, and because they are just that oblivious to the world around them.

    Yes, you Global News Journalist. Your time is over.

  5. Tough Global Reap the Whirlwind
    October 15, 2026 at 6:58 pm

    And they never will as your time on this is is coming to a quick close…because age, and the inherent retardation of Gen Z, the Generation cohort that thinks effort is a conspiracy, thinks Gen Alpha doesnt want to bulky them, because they are just that oblivious to the world around them.

  6. Try This
    October 15, 2026 at 6:54 pm

    battery powered vehicles are not popular. even with the restarted $5,000 rebates, they are less than 7% of new car sales. Let’s put it in proper perspective.
    The Federal government is spending 400 million of our tax dollars installing a measly 400 charging stations. For the goal of having enough to charge 100% of the 25 million cars and trucks on the road. That means 1 charging station for 62,500 cars. Does this make any sense to anyone?
    Who wants to pay an extra 4k for a hybrid, when the battery range barely gets it to the end of the block? They are being sold as there are not enough ICE vehicles for sale.
    Battery vehicles are the wrong path. It should be illegal to call them emission free, when they use electricity generated by fossil fuels.
    We need a change in policy. Instead of realizing they are on the wrong path, and it is causing anxiety, they simply keep doing it, hoping for a different result.
    Look at Norway. Once their incentives were discontinued, so did EV sales.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Canada’s EV sales are growing, but not fast enough: expert

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 15, 2026 6:26 pm
2 min read
electric vehicles View image in full screen
An electric vehicle charges at a charging station near Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New data shows a substantial growth in electric vehicle sales in Canada, but one expert says they still are not on track to reach the federal government’s updated EV and emissions targets.

EV purchases increased 55 per cent in August 2026 compared to the same month last year, newly-released data from Statistics Canada shows.

“It’s a little bit surprising, a little stronger than we would have expected,” Robert Karwell, director of OEM solutions with JD Power, told Global News.

JD Power’s own analysis, conducted with data from automotive dealers, shows that EV sales increased two percentage points in the third quarter of 2026, now making up seven per cent of the market share.

If plug-in hybrids and direct-to-consumer vehicles, like Tesla, are included, Karwell said that number increases to approximately 10 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The Government of Canada previously set a target of achieving 60 per cent of all new vehicles sold being electric by 2030. By 2035, that share was pledged to be 100 per cent.

In February, the federal government announced a major shift in its national auto strategy, repealing the 2023 standards with new standards that require 75 per cent of vehicles sold to be electric by 2035 and 90 per cent by 2040.

Click to play video: 'Auto industry challenges B.C.’s lowered EV sales target'
Auto industry challenges B.C.’s lowered EV sales target

Karwell said that even with the boost in Q3 and the less aggressive target, Canada is still far from achieving it.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The data right now is telling us no,” he said. “While they’re doing better, they’re not on that path.”

But he said he does think uptake will continue to increase, especially as the cost drops.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vehicles, on average, are getting more expensive by about one and a half percent,” Karwell said. “The interesting thing with EVs is that, and I guess this isn’t surprising considering they’re more popular, is they’re actually getting cheaper to buy on average.”

As technologies continue to evolve, Karwell said the price to go electric will continue to decline, coming closer and closer to the cost of the average gas-powered vehicle. Government incentives will also help to close the gap.

Right now, he said that gap sits at around $7,000.

The gap for hybrid vehicles is around $3,000 to $4,000.

“A lot of Canadians have voted with their feet and their wallets and are purchasing a hybrid vehicle as kind of another option amongst electrified vehicles amongst alternative power trains,” Karwell said, adding that hybrid vehicles make up approximately 17 per cent of the market share.

Click to play video: '‘Range anxiety’ shouldn’t be among main concerns of EV’s: CAA study'
‘Range anxiety’ shouldn’t be among main concerns of EV’s: CAA study

He said hybrid vehicles are also becoming a more suitable option for many people who may not own their own homes with a place to charge their vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

“Homes are really expensive. If you don’t own a home, where are you going to recharge?” he said.

Challenges associated with charging infrastructure continue to remain an inhibitor to a full adoption of electric vehicles, Karwell added.

In July, the federal government announced $9 million to install nearly 400 chargers across Canada.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices