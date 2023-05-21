Fentanyl, cocaine and gun seized in OPP drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and charged after a drug trafficking investigation that involved police operations in Brampton, Caledon, Vaughan and Barrie, Ont.

According to police, officers with the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) started an investigation into drug trafficking early in 2023.

As part of that investigation, police reportedly executed search warrants in Brampton, Vaughan and Barrie. Peel police, Barrie police and a range of OPP detachments were also involved in the probe.

Police said a 28-year-old Brampton man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences, including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

A 26-year-old from Woodbridge was also charged with possession of fentanyl and Percocet for the purpose of trafficking and property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said narcotics, a semi-automatic pistol, bundled currency and pistol magazines were seized.

The charges have not been proven in court.