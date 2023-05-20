Menu

Canada

Afternoon sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Bowen Island canceled

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 5:40 pm
A ferry arrives at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 16, 2020. View image in full screen
A ferry arrives at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
All Queen of Capilano sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Bowen Island for the remainder of Saturday has been cancelled due to staffing issues, according to BC Ferries.

Cancelled Sailings:

  • 3:30 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)
  • 4:00 pm departing Snug Cove (Bowen Island)
  • 4:40 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)
  • 5:10 pm departing Snug Cove (Bowen Island)
  • 5:45 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)
  • 6:15 pm departing Snug Cove (Bowen Island)
  • 6:50 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)
  • 8:50 pm departing Snug Cove (Bowen Island)
  • 9:20 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)
  • 9:50 pm departing Snug Cove (Bowen Island)
  • 10:20 pm departing Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)
  • 10:50 pm departing Snug Cove (Bowen Island)
BC Ferries said it has sourced a 40-person and 12-person foot passenger-only water taxi to provide service for the route.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” BC Ferries staff said in an alert.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew. That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we will notify customers immediately.”

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow BC Ferries on Twitter.

