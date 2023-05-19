Saanich, B.C., police still investigating year-old assault at high school

Central Saanich police continue to investigate an assault that happened on June 10, 2022, at a local high school.
Police say five masked people approached three students in the parking lot at Stelly’s High School during the lunch-hour incident and attacked one of them with a mallet, knife and baseball bat.
The incident was caught on camera.
The suspects left the area in a black 2013 BMW 335I four-door car.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online by clicking the ‘Submit A Tip’ button.
