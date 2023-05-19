Menu

Crime

Saanich, B.C., police still investigating year-old assault at high school

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 4:47 pm
WATCH: Nearly a year later, Saanich police are still investigating an assault that took place in the parking lot of Stelly's High School on June 10, 2022.
Central Saanich police continue to investigate an assault that happened on June 10, 2022, at a local high school.

Police say five masked people approached three students in the parking lot at Stelly’s High School during the lunch-hour incident and attacked one of them with a mallet, knife and baseball bat.

The incident was caught on camera.

The suspects left the area in a black 2013 BMW 335I four-door car.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online by clicking the Submit A Tip’ button.

