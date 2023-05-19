Investigation into home invasion in Waterloo leads to arrest of 3 men: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men from Kitchener are facing charges in connection to a home invasion robbery in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police received a call about a robbery in progress at a home in the area of Bluevale Street North and Lincoln Road on May 1 around 10:40 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a resident of the home with non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted and sprayed with bear spray. Investigators say unknown suspects broke in and demanded personal belongings. They believe it was a targeted incident.

The general investigations unit was able to make one arrest the following day. A 25-year-old man was picked up by police and was held for a bail hearing.

On May 12, a 30-year-old man was arrested and held for a bail hearing.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Carnaby Crescent and Holborn Drive in Kitchener on Thursday. They say officers seized a variety of pills, including suspected morphine, nabilone, amphetamine, oxytocin and hydromorphone, plus identity documents, ammunition and cash.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and also held for a bail hearing.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.