Crime

2 men charged in fatal St. Catharines drug overdose

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 9:04 am
Niagara police arrested two men in connection with a drug overdose Dec. 30, 2022 in St. Catharines, Ont. View image in full screen
Niagara police arrested two men in connection with a drug overdose Dec. 30, 2022 in St. Catharines, Ont. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Two men are facing charges in a late December 2022 fatal overdose in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara police say the matter involves the death of a 28-year-old man who was found by police Dec. 30 in medical distress at an address in the city.

The man died in hospital the following day.

After a three-month probe, with help from Ontario’s coroner, investigators concluded the death was caused by methamphetamine toxicity and that the two accused were directly connected to the incident.

A 45-year-old St. Catharines man, identified by police in a release, is facing a manslaughter charge as well as two counts of trafficking an illegal substance.

Another man from the city is also facing a trafficking offence and another for possession after around $2,500 in methamphetamine was found in a search.

