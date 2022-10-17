Toronto man charged with manslaughter following fatal drug overdose in Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

A Toronto man faces manslaughter and drug-related charges following an investigation into a springtime fatal overdose in Peterborough, police said Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on April 13, 2022, a 47-year-old man was found without vital signs at a residence on Hunter St. East.

Police say they launched an investigation into the sudden death. Further information led to an arrest want for a suspect on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 10, the service says it was informed the suspect had been arrested in Toronto on a separate matter. He was returned to Peterborough and charged.

Tshierry Cite, 24, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (opioid other than heroin).

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Oct. 11.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.