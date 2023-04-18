Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman faces manslaughter charge in connection with a drug overdose case in Grimsby

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 8:40 am
Niagara Regional police have charged a 27-year-woman with manslaughter in an opioid overdose investigation in Grimsby, Ont. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional police have charged a 27-year-woman with manslaughter in an opioid overdose investigation in Grimsby, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal opioid overdose in late 2022 in Grimsby, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say the probe is tied to the November death of a 27-year-old woman at a home.

A toxicity report revealed Protonitazene, a synthetic opioid significantly stronger than Fentanyl, was the cause of death, according to detectives.

Read more: Youth softball coach facing charges in Halton Region sex assault probe: police

The accused, also 27, is facing an additional trafficking offence and will make her first appearance in a St. Catharines court on Tuesday.

Investigators are still turning to the public for further information as the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information to reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Costco executive tells MPs it has not sought to increase profits amid inflation'
Costco executive tells MPs it has not sought to increase profits amid inflation
HomicideNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionNiagara newsMurder InvestigationGrimsbygrimsby homicidegrimsby overdoseoverdose investigationProtonitazene
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers