Woman faces manslaughter charge in connection with a drug overdose case in Grimsby

A woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal opioid overdose in late 2022 in Grimsby, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say the probe is tied to the November death of a 27-year-old woman at a home.

A toxicity report revealed Protonitazene, a synthetic opioid significantly stronger than Fentanyl, was the cause of death, according to detectives.

The accused, also 27, is facing an additional trafficking offence and will make her first appearance in a St. Catharines court on Tuesday.

Investigators are still turning to the public for further information as the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information to reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.