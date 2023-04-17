Youth softball coach facing charges in Halton Region sex assault probe: police

See more sharing options

A Milton, Ont. man connected with some youth girls softball teams in southern Ontario is facing charges resulting from a sexual assault occurrence, according to Halton police.

Investigators say they began a probe of the 60-year-old accused in mid-April following an alleged tip from a young victim.

The suspect, named in a online release, coached girls in Kitchener and Guelph, possibly in the Halton area as well.

It’s suspected there may be additional victims and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers.