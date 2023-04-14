Menu

Crime

Markham man facing multiple charges in Halton sex trafficking investigation: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 12:04 pm
Halton police have charged a 32-year-old in a sex trafficking case. View image in full screen
Halton police have charged a 32-year-old in a sex trafficking case. Don Mitchell / Global News
A Markham, Ont., man is facing several charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation, according to Halton regional police (HRPS).

Detectives did not reveal how long the accused had been on their radar, due to an ongoing investigation, but did allege it was “over a period of time throughout the GTA” that he was trafficking a single female victim.

Investigators did reveal the identity of the 32-year-old accused via an online release.

He’s facing seven charges in all, including sexual assault and knowingly advertising sexual services.

A Halton police spokesperson told Global News there may be additional victims and police are asking anyone with knowledge to reach out at haltonpolice.ca or Crime Stoppers.

