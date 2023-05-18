Menu

Crime

4 men, 2 women and a teen arrested after man attacked in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 12:02 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been arrested after a man was attacked by a large group of people in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area around Sheldon Avenue North and King Street East at around 5:30 p.m., according to police, who say they received multiple reports about a fight.

They say the victim, a 22-year-old man, was being assaulted by a group of people when some passersby helped him to safety in a nearby building.

Police say the gang of seven attempted to gain access to the building to continue their attack.

Trending Now

Officers found the victim suffering from minor injuries. The man was then assessed by paramedics, who determined he did not need further treatment.

Police say four men — two 19-year-olds, a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old — as well as two women, aged 18 and 26, and a teen have all been charged with assault in connection with the attack.

